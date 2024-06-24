Pakistani singer Mai Dhai makes her way to Times Square billboard

Pakistani classical singer Mai Dhai was recently showcased on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City, becoming the latest celebrity from Pakistan to be featured at this prestigious location.

Times Square, located in the heart of New York City, is famous for its digital billboards and advertisements that display images of celebrities and a variety of prominent brands. It is recognized as one of the most visited places in the world.

Dhai is a septuagenarian singer from Pakistan’s southern Tharparkar district, known for its desert landscape and cultural diversity. She belongs to the Manganhar Muslim community, a well-known group of singers residing in Tharparkar, Pakistan, and Rajasthan, India, connected by the shared border between the two countries.

“A voice like that of the cuckoo reaches Times Square directly,” Spotify Pakistan posted on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a picture of Dhai on a vertical billboard in Times Square. “Listen to Mai Dhai on the #EQUALPAKISTAN playlist.”

The Equal Pakistan initiative by Spotify aims to promote both established and aspiring female artists, recognizing their talent and contributions to the music industry in the country.

Dhai received critical acclaim after performing at various popular Pakistani musical festivals. She gained nationwide fame in 2016 after debuting in Coke Studio’s season 8 with her songs “Aankhaṛli Phaṛookai” and “Kadi Ao Ni,” collaborating with artists Karam Abbas Khan and Atif Aslam.

In October 2023, Pakistani musician-singer Talal Qureshi was also featured on a Spotify billboard in Times Square when the music platform promoted his 2023 album “Turbo.”

Qureshi is celebrated for his seamless fusion of traditional Pakistani music with modern electronic sounds, known for popular hits such as “Peechay Hut,” “Hico,” “Faltu Pyar,” and “Paisa.”

