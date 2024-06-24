Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi receives Journalists of Courage Impact Award

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi was honoured with the prestigious Journalists of Courage Impact Award at the East-West Center (EWC) International Media Conference in Manila, as announced on the organization’s website on Monday.
Siddiqi, the former news director at Aaj TV, is the first Pakistani to receive this biennial award, which recognizes journalists who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to quality reporting and press freedom, often in challenging conditions.
The other six recipients of the award include:
When the award was first announced in February, Siddiqi expressed his gratitude in a statement on X, saying he was "humbled" to receive the honor.
Siddiqi currently serves as a senior program officer at the Media Development Investment Fund, focusing on South Asia. He was previously the director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration, editor of The Express Tribune, and president of the EWC’s alumni association in Karachi. Additionally, he is a fellow at Stanford University’s Center for Democratic Development and Rule of Law and a senior non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council, according to the EWC.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
