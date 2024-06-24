Search

Pakistan

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi receives Journalists of Courage Impact Award

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi receives Journalists of Courage Impact Award
Source: File photo

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi was honoured with the prestigious Journalists of Courage Impact Award at the East-West Center (EWC) International Media Conference in Manila, as announced on the organization’s website on Monday.

Siddiqi, the former news director at Aaj TV, is the first Pakistani to receive this biennial award, which recognizes journalists who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to quality reporting and press freedom, often in challenging conditions.

The other six recipients of the award include:

  • Sincha Dimara, news editor at Inside PNG
  • Tom Grundy, editor-in-chief and founder of Hong Kong Free Press
  • Alan Miller, founder of the News Literacy Project in Washington DC
  • Soe Myint, editor-in-chief and managing director at Mizzima Media Group in Yangon, Myanmar
  • John Nery, columnist and editorial consultant at Rappler in Manila
  • Ana Marie Pamintuan, editor-in-chief at The Philippine Star

When the award was first announced in February, Siddiqi expressed his gratitude in a statement on X, saying he was "humbled" to receive the honor.

Siddiqi currently serves as a senior program officer at the Media Development Investment Fund, focusing on South Asia. He was previously the director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration, editor of The Express Tribune, and president of the EWC’s alumni association in Karachi. Additionally, he is a fellow at Stanford University’s Center for Democratic Development and Rule of Law and a senior non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council, according to the EWC.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:53 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi receives Journalists of Courage ...

07:55 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this ...

07:28 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’: How does this new public service delivery app ...

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

03:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

Pakistan

02:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Australia have a tough task ahead as India set 206-run target to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: