Shehbaz Sharif, Bill Gates discuss eradicating polio, strengthening health system in Pakistan

10:10 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
10:10 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, agreed on Monday to collaborate further in eradicating polio, strengthening health systems across Pakistan, and ensuring prosperity for all Pakistanis, particularly women and girls.

During their meeting at the PM House, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's strong commitment to eliminating polio, emphasizing that it remains a top priority. He assured that all state resources would be utilized to ensure the safety of polio workers.

"I will personally oversee national efforts until this crippling disease is completely eradicated from our country," he stated.

Bill Gates visited Pakistan at the invitation of the prime minister, which was extended during their meeting in Riyadh on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Welcoming Mr. Gates to Pakistan, the prime minister provided an update on the government's efforts to achieve economic stability, advancements in digital financial services, increased health coverage, climate change adaptation, and the drive to eradicate polio.

The prime minister expressed deep appreciation for the Gates Foundation’s valuable support in the government's initiatives to digitize the economy. He noted that a digitized ecosystem within the entire government structure would enhance revenues, improve governance, and allow for increased spending on public welfare schemes.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that both the Government of Pakistan and the Gates Foundation share many goals, including closing the gender gap, increasing health coverage, improving food security, climate change adaptation, and financial inclusion. He updated Bill Gates on key progress metrics and the challenges faced in these areas.

Thanking the Gates Foundation for being the largest donor to the polio eradication program, the prime minister outlined a robust strategy to counter the threat of increased wild poliovirus infections and the necessary actions to completely eliminate the disease in Pakistan.

Bill Gates expressed gratitude for the prime minister's continued dedication and personal interest in eradicating wild polio from the country. He expressed confidence that with a sustained vaccination campaign and the government’s firm commitment, the polio eradication drive would soon get back on track, especially after the recent surge in environmental detections.

Bill Gates also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s use of data science tools and digital technology in improving the lives of Pakistanis across the country.

