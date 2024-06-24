Search

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’: How does this new public service delivery app work in Punjab?

07:28 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
In a historic milestone for the region, Maryam Nawaz became the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. Since assuming office, she has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance the quality of life for her constituents, with a particular focus on education, women's empowerment, and healthcare.

What is 'Maryam ki Dastak'?

Among her many forward-thinking projects, the most recent and notable is the launch of the “Maryam Ki Dastak App.” This innovative application is designed to bring essential government services directly to the doorsteps of Punjab residents, revolutionizing how citizens interact with government offices.

Home Delivery of Public Services

The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

  1. Issuance of domicile certificates
    2. E-stamping
    3. Birth and death certificates
    4. Marriage and divorce certificates
    5. Vehicle registration and transfer
    6. Tax payments

How to Request Home Delivery of Services

  1. Download the “Dastak – Doorstep Services” Mobile Application from App Store or Play Store.
    2. Create your profile and log in.
    3. Select the service needed.
    4. Select the schedule and location for the facilitator’s arrival.
    5. Submit the request.
    6. A facilitator will arrive at your desired time and location, fill your application form, and handle the complete processing of your request.

How to register as a facilitator?

Individuals from the public can apply to become facilitators, providing home delivery of services to citizens for a commission. The registration process includes:

  1. Downloading the “Dastak Facilitator App” from App Store or Play Store.
    2. Signing up by filling out a form and attaching the required documents.
    3. Submitting the application.
    4. After scrutiny, shortlisted applicants will be trained by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for home delivery of services to the citizens.

Eligibility Criteria for Facilitators

  1. Must be above 18 years of age.
    2. At least Intermediate or equivalent (F.A./F.Sc./A Levels).
    3. Police Character Certificate.
    4. Holding a bank account in their name.
    5. Own a motorbike and a valid driving license.
    6. Mobile phone or tablet with internet connectivity/data.

Chief Minister's Commitment

Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to alleviating the daily struggles of the citizens. She highlighted that the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’ is a significant step in this direction. Furthermore, she announced the creation of 70,000 jobs for youth through this platform, underlining the app’s potential to drive employment.

Maryam Nawaz also pointed out other successful initiatives by the Punjab government, including the Ramadan package and the establishment of field hospitals. Essential medicines are now being delivered to people’s homes, with cancer patients receiving two months medication directly at their doorstep.

The chief minister confirmed her dedication to the active distribution of these services, mentioning that she personally visits the field to oversee operations. Additionally, during a special meeting to review the progress of construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab, Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure deadlines are met, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure development alongside digital innovation.

Through the “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is not only simplifying the lives of Punjab’s residents but also setting a new standard for public service delivery in the region.

