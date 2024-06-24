‘Maryam Ki Dastak’: How does this new public service delivery app work in Punjab?

In a historic milestone for the region, Maryam Nawaz became the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. Since assuming office, she has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance the quality of life for her constituents, with a particular focus on education, women's empowerment, and healthcare.
Among her many forward-thinking projects, the most recent and notable is the launch of the “Maryam Ki Dastak App.” This innovative application is designed to bring essential government services directly to the doorsteps of Punjab residents, revolutionizing how citizens interact with government offices.
The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
Individuals from the public can apply to become facilitators, providing home delivery of services to citizens for a commission. The registration process includes:
Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to alleviating the daily struggles of the citizens. She highlighted that the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’ is a significant step in this direction. Furthermore, she announced the creation of 70,000 jobs for youth through this platform, underlining the app’s potential to drive employment.
Maryam Nawaz also pointed out other successful initiatives by the Punjab government, including the Ramadan package and the establishment of field hospitals. Essential medicines are now being delivered to people’s homes, with cancer patients receiving two months medication directly at their doorstep.
The chief minister confirmed her dedication to the active distribution of these services, mentioning that she personally visits the field to oversee operations. Additionally, during a special meeting to review the progress of construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab, Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to ensure deadlines are met, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure development alongside digital innovation.
Through the “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is not only simplifying the lives of Punjab’s residents but also setting a new standard for public service delivery in the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
