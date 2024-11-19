Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan embassy reacts to report about UAE visa ban

DUBAI – The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday rejected the media reports claiming that the UAE government has shared a document with it citing reasons for imposing visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals.

“These claims are factually incorrect. No such document has been shared by the UAE authorities,” the embassy said in a press release.

It said that Pakistan enjoyed strong and cordial relations with the UAE, and both governments were committed to addressing any issues of mutual concern through official channels and constructive dialogue.

The embassy remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani nationals in the UAE and will continue to work closely with UAE authorities to further strengthen the friendly ties between our two countries, it added.

The reaction comes after media reports claimed that the UAE government has informed the embassy about the reason behind visa ban on Pakistani nationals.

The alleged document stated that several Pakistani citizens are involved in activities deemed inappropriate in the UAE, including protests, criticism of UAE policies on social media, and the misuse of online platforms.

