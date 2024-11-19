Electricity price set to increase amid quarterly adjustments

Electricity prices across Pakistan, including Karachi, are poised for another hike as authorities seek to recover additional costs under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

A request for an additional Rs 8.72 billion in revenue has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. NEPRA is scheduled to review the proposal during a hearing on Tuesday.

Breakdown of Proposed Adjustments

The additional charges aim to address key expenses in the power sector:

Rs 8.06 billion for capacity charges.

Rs 1.25 billion for operations and maintenance.

Rs 1.65 billion for system charges and market operations fees.

Currently, electricity consumers nationwide are paying an additional Rs 1.74 per unit under the existing quarterly adjustment framework. Meanwhile, collections for the last quarter adjustments of the previous fiscal year are ongoing and are expected to conclude by the end of this month.