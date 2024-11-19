Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ICC Champions Trophy schedule expected to be announced this week

Icc Champions Trophy Schedule Expected To Be Announced This Week

With just three months left until the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan next February, the official schedule for the event is still pending. This uncertainty has caused rising concerns among broadcasters and commercial partners, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to announce the dates.

The tournament has sparked ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India. India has already refused to participate in the event in Pakistan, citing security concerns. On the other hand, Pakistan has firmly rejected any “hybrid model,” which would involve India playing in a neutral venue.

However, according to a report by India Today, behind-the-scenes talks are still underway. The ICC is reportedly working to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accept a hybrid model for the tournament. Sources suggest that these discussions are progressing, and a resolution could be reached soon.

The same report indicates that the Champions Trophy schedule is expected to be finalized and announced by the end of this week. Sources familiar with the matter have said that talks with Pakistan and other participating nations are ongoing, with the schedule likely to be revealed in the next couple of days.

The delay in confirming the schedule has raised significant concerns, particularly among the ICC’s commercial partners and broadcasters. The uncertainty has led to fears of potential financial losses for the tournament, as stakeholders grow increasingly impatient.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has reiterated that the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, emphasizing that the country’s dignity is non-negotiable. Naqvi stated that if India has any concerns regarding security, Pakistan is open to discussions and will address them directly. He made it clear that the PCB is committed to hosting the tournament on Pakistani soil, awaiting the ICC’s final response.

 

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

