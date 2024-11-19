Schools to reopen in Lahore, Multan tomorrow as smog subsides

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced reopening of all educational institutions in Lahore and Multan from November 20, tomorrow, as smog subsided in the region.

The Environment Protection Department has issued a notification in this regard. It has made it mandatory for teachers and students to use facemask.

The smog situation has eased to “unhealthy” from hazardous when AQI was recorded above 1600. As per current AQI index for world cities, Lahore ranked eighth most polluted cities as it dropped from top spot following improvement in air quality.

It comes a day after the provincial government ordered reopening of schools and other educational institutions in all cities of Punjab except Lahore and Multan.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the situation of smog improved in the province during the last couple of days.

“The government has decided to reopen the educational institutions in Punjab excluding Lahore and Multan divisions on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz,” the minister had said.

Meanwhile, the notification states the schools will open at 8.45 am and there would be a ban on the outdoor activities.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

