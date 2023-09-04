Sonya Hussyn expresses eternal love for Pakistani Cricket Team

Sonya Hussyn, an actor par excellence blessed with ethereal beauty and immense talent, is also a hardcore cricket fanatic and a patriot!
With the Asia Cup 2023 at its peak, Pakistani celebrities are in their cricket mode, and Hussyn's no different. From attending the cricket matches in Sri Lanka to posing in their cricket jerseys, everyone has shown their obsession, however, the Tich Button diva takes the cake!
Clad in green from head to toe, the Tinkay Ka Sahara star took to Instagram to show support for the national team.
Expressing her deep love for the color green in Pakistan's flag, the Haasil star stated, “There’s only one color which pakistan represents” adding that “it has my whole heart to today, now and forever!”
“Haar mai bhi aur jeet me bhi sirf #pakistan what do you say ? (sic)” the Marasim star continued.
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful Television series and films in bank. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.