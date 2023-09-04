Sonya Hussyn expresses eternal love for Pakistani Cricket Team

Sonya Hussyn, an actor par excellence blessed with ethereal beauty and immense talent, is also a hardcore cricket fanatic and a patriot!

With the Asia Cup 2023 at its peak, Pakistani celebrities are in their cricket mode, and Hussyn's no different. From attending the cricket matches in Sri Lanka to posing in their cricket jerseys, everyone has shown their obsession, however, the Tich Button diva takes the cake!

Clad in green from head to toe, the Tinkay Ka Sahara star took to Instagram to show support for the national team.

Expressing her deep love for the color green in Pakistan's flag, the Haasil star stated, “There’s only one color which pakistan represents” adding that “it has my whole heart to today, now and forever!”

“Haar mai bhi aur jeet me bhi sirf #pakistan what do you say ? (sic)” the Marasim star continued.

On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful Television series and films in bank. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal.