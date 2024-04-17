Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

Pakistani actor, writer, and director Yasir Hussain has addressed the rumours about his wife, actress Iqra Aziz, being pregnant for the second time.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz recently attended the birthday celebration of director and actor Wahajat Rauf's wife and film producer Shazia Wahajat, adding charm to the event with their presence.

While several images of the event went viral on social media, Yasir Hussain shared a video on Instagram featuring him and his wife, Iqra Aziz, tuning in to the festivities dressed in white attire.

Although they appeared blissful together, some social media users speculated, upon seeing the images, Iqra Aziz might be expecting for the second time.

Not only social media users, but also some social media news pages shared news.

Now, Yasir Hussain has spoken up about this matter on Instagram, where he posted a story, sharing a post from 'Divamagazine Pakistan'.

Yasir Hussain wrote in the same story, refuting all the rumours, “It's not happening yet, guys, chill.”

Remember that Yasser Hussain had also discussed the issue of children in an interview, saying, “He and his wife, Iqra Aziz, will soon plan for the second child. And not only that, but the actor also said, 'Inshallah, our second child will arrive soon.”

Moreover, on one occasion, Yasir Hussain also mentioned that there should be a gap of at least three years between the births of children.

It should be noted that Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz got married in December 2019, and their first son Kabir Hussain was born in July 2021.