Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns following student ultimatum

Bangladesh's Chief Justice, Obaidul Hassan, has resigned from his position following an ultimatum issued by student protesters. The resignation comes after hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the Supreme Court in Dhaka, demanding the Chief Justice step down within an hour.
According to reports from Bangladeshi media, the protesters had threatened to storm the residences of the judges if the Chief Justice did not comply with their demands. Faced with mounting pressure, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan ultimately chose to resign from his post.
The advisor for law and parliamentary affairs of the interim government, Professor Asif Nazrul, confirmed the resignation of the Chief Justice. Media sources also reported that the Chief Justice had convened a full court meeting with judges from both divisions, a move that the protesting students labeled as an act of defiance, leading them to announce a blockade of the High Court.
In light of the escalating tensions, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan decided to cancel the meeting and tender his resignation.
In a related development, Bloomberg reported that Bangladesh Bank's Governor, Abdul Rauf, also resigned from his position recently, citing personal reasons for his departure.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
