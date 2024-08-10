Search

Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns following student ultimatum

04:38 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
obaidul hassan

Bangladesh's Chief Justice, Obaidul Hassan, has resigned from his position following an ultimatum issued by student protesters. The resignation comes after hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the Supreme Court in Dhaka, demanding the Chief Justice step down within an hour.

According to reports from Bangladeshi media, the protesters had threatened to storm the residences of the judges if the Chief Justice did not comply with their demands. Faced with mounting pressure, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan ultimately chose to resign from his post.

The advisor for law and parliamentary affairs of the interim government, Professor Asif Nazrul, confirmed the resignation of the Chief Justice. Media sources also reported that the Chief Justice had convened a full court meeting with judges from both divisions, a move that the protesting students labeled as an act of defiance, leading them to announce a blockade of the High Court.

In light of the escalating tensions, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan decided to cancel the meeting and tender his resignation.

In a related development, Bloomberg reported that Bangladesh Bank's Governor, Abdul Rauf, also resigned from his position recently, citing personal reasons for his departure.

