Pakistan likely to get $9 billion debt relief from China, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – China and Saudi Arabia are likely to rollover the debt of $9 billion for Pakistan in fiscal year 2024-25.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is currently in China to discuss the power sector debt relief alongside structural reforms suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The minister held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss several proposals, including reprofiling nearly $15 billion in energy sector debt.
Reports further said that Pakistan is expected to get facility of $500 million for oil and other commodities from Islamic Development Bank.
However, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to give another roll over for oil loan facility.
The South Asian country has to make repayments of $20.8 billion this year. The Geneva Donors Conference had pledged for $10.7 billion but Pakistan could get only $3 billion.
It is also reported that Pakistan is expected to security $1 billion loan from the World Bank for Dasu Hydropower Project.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
