Pakistan's inflation hits 20.09%; Essential commodity prices skyrocket

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's inflation rate surged to a staggering 20.09% this week, as reported by the Federal Bureau of Statistics. This marks a weekly increase of 0.17%, further exacerbating the cost of living for countless households across the nation.

The bureau's latest data reveals that 19 essential commodities experienced significant price hikes. This upward trend in prices has placed additional financial strain on many families, making basic necessities increasingly unaffordable. Key items such as chicken, garlic, daal channa, eggs, meat, milk, firewood, and cigarettes have all seen price increases. Conversely, the prices of eight items, including tomatoes, onions, wheat flour, potatoes, daal masoor, and LPG, have decreased.

Sharp Annual Price Increases

The statistics highlight dramatic annual price increases for several essential commodities:

Onions: Up by 96%

Daal Channa: Up by 40%

Dry Milk: Up by 39%

Garlic: Up by 35%

Moong Daal: Up by 29%

Beef: Up by 24%

Salt: Up by 23%

Maash Daal: Up by 22%

Among the most striking increases was in gas charges, which have skyrocketed by an astonishing 570% over the past year. This has significantly impacted household budgets, as gas is a critical resource for daily living.

Notable Price Decreases

Despite the overall increase in inflation, some commodities have seen price reductions. Wheat flour became 32% cheaper, cooking oil dropped by 13.44%, ghee decreased by 10.42%, and eggs saw a 5.82% price reduction. Additionally, basmati rice, tea, and mustard oil have also become more affordable.

Economic Impact

The Federal Bureau of Statistics' latest data underscores the volatile nature of commodity prices in Pakistan. These significant fluctuations are impacting consumers and the overall economy, highlighting the challenges faced by policymakers in stabilizing the market and ensuring affordability for essential goods.