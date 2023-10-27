CWC23: Mohammad Rizwan achieves another ODI milestone

LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan achieved another milestone as he completed 2,000 one-day international runs on Friday.

The right-armed batter amassed 31 runs in the World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai to complete his 2,000 ODI runs.

He is the third top-scorer in this World Cup 2023 with 333 runs as South Africa’s Quinton de Kock stands at first spot with 432 runs.

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli (354) is sitting at second position while Australia’s David Warner sits third with 332 runs in five matches.

Pakistan have set a total of 271 runs for Proteas in the must-win game. They need to defend it successfully in order to keep their hopes alive for semi-final qualification.

