  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

CWC23: Mohammad Rizwan achieves another ODI milestone

06:14 PM | 27 Oct, 2023
CWC23: Mohammad Rizwan achieves another ODI milestone
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan achieved another milestone as he completed 2,000 one-day international runs on Friday. 

The right-armed batter amassed 31 runs in the World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai to complete his 2,000 ODI runs. 

He is the third top-scorer in this World Cup 2023 with 333 runs as South Africa’s Quinton de Kock stands at first spot with 432 runs. 

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli (354) is sitting at second position while Australia’s David Warner sits third with 332 runs in five matches. 

Pakistan have set a total of 271 runs for Proteas in the must-win game. They need to defend it successfully in order to keep their hopes alive for semi-final qualification. 

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Oct-2023/world-cup-2023-pakistan-win-toss-and-elect-to-bat-first-against-south-africa

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

04:29 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

CWC23: Mohammad Rizwan, South African’s Jansen get into verbal spat ...

03:30 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam remains world's No1 ODI batter in latest ICC rankings

02:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

CWC23: BCCI bans trekking, paragliding for national players to avoid ...

08:58 AM | 25 Oct, 2023

CWC23, #AUSvNED: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs

05:53 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Shaheen Afridi achieves key milestone in World Cup 2023

09:42 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

CWC23: Warner, Marsh power Australia to 62-run win over Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: