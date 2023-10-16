Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan faces another complaint in India for offering prayer on field

NEW DELHI – Hindu nationalism remained part of Indian politics for quite some time and is a way to win the vote of the country’s majority, and as World Cup 2023 continues in India, the nationalist figures started attacking Pakistani players and members to rake in accolades.

After Pakistani sports commentator Zainab Abbas incident, an Indian lawyer filed a complaint with the top cricket body against Pakistani batter and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for offering prayer in the ground.

Vineet Jindal, a lawyer of Indian Supreme Court, filed second complaint with International Cricket Council against Rizwan, who was spotted offering Salah on the cricket field during his team's opening match against the Netherlands.

In the complaint, Mr Jindal maintained that Rizwan’s act when he performed prayer on the cricket field amid many Indians is symbolic of the intentional depiction of his religion which stands against the spirit of the sport.

He opined that the act of the Pakistani player raises questions about the spirit of the match and raises a question of the ideology, the player follows while playing the match. It said act of displaying religion by Mohammed Rizwan purposefully depicts his intent to message that he is a Muslim, defeating the spirit of sports.

It further maintained that Mohammed Rizwan dedicated his victory to the people of Gaza which attests to his religious and political ideology. The Indian legal expert urged ICC to take strict action against the Pakistani cricketer.