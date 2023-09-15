Sharmila Faruqui receives PhD degree

Pakistani politicians have their own league when it comes to a lavish lifestyle. PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui has been known to keep it classy whenever she spends on herself. The Pakistani politician has always been making headlines whether it is her personal life or the public one.
Recently, she has achieved a significant academic milestone by being awarded a doctorate degree in Law.
Sharmila's journey towards this remarkable achievement commenced in 2018 when she embarked on her MPhil studies, a path that would ultimately lead her to the culmination of her academic endeavours. Her tireless dedication and intellectual prowess were evidenced by the submission of her thesis in 2020, marking a crucial step in her academic odyssey. The pinnacle of this journey was reached in 2023 when she was conferred with the coveted Ph.D. degree, a testament to the depth and rigour of her research and scholarship.
In celebration of this momentous accomplishment, Sharmila took to her Instagram to share the joyous news.
"Papa, I’ve done it! Today, as I hold my PhD with pride, it is none other than you who I owe this too.. Through thick n thin, it was always you and me ♥️ I wish all daughters have Papa’s like you who encourage their girls to fly… Till we meet again ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you Allah. A big thank you to All my friends, family & colleagues who poured in love & congratulations, Humbled, overwhelmed & indebted.. signing off.. Dr. Sharmila sahebah Faruqui.. Thank you @shahbazshaziofficial"
Many fans and celebs took to the comment section to congratulate Sharmila Faruqui. Here's what they had to say:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.