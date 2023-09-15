Search

LifestylePakistan

Sharmila Faruqui receives PhD degree

Web Desk
06:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Sharmila Faroqi
Source: Instagram

Pakistani politicians have their own league when it comes to a lavish lifestyle. PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui has been known to keep it classy whenever she spends on herself. The Pakistani politician has always been making headlines whether it is her personal life or the public one.

Recently, she has achieved a significant academic milestone by being awarded a doctorate degree in Law.

Sharmila's journey towards this remarkable achievement commenced in 2018 when she embarked on her MPhil studies, a path that would ultimately lead her to the culmination of her academic endeavours. Her tireless dedication and intellectual prowess were evidenced by the submission of her thesis in 2020, marking a crucial step in her academic odyssey. The pinnacle of this journey was reached in 2023 when she was conferred with the coveted Ph.D. degree, a testament to the depth and rigour of her research and scholarship.

In celebration of this momentous accomplishment, Sharmila took to her Instagram to share the joyous news.

"Papa, I’ve done it! Today, as I hold my PhD with pride, it is none other than you who I owe this too.. Through thick n thin, it was always you and me ♥️ I wish all daughters have Papa’s like you who encourage their girls to fly… Till we meet again ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you Allah. A big thank you to All my friends, family & colleagues who poured in love & congratulations, Humbled, overwhelmed & indebted.. signing off.. Dr. Sharmila sahebah Faruqui.. Thank you @shahbazshaziofficial"

Many fans and celebs took to the comment section to congratulate Sharmila Faruqui. Here's what they had to say:

'Angelina Jolie's working with Pakistan's flood victims,' Sharmila reminds Pakistani celebs having fun in Canada

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:17 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

08:41 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Komal Rizvi receives music icon of Pakistan award from Shan-e-Pakistan

10:44 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s ex-Army Chief Raheel Sharif receives lifetime ...

09:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

'Proud Civilian of Punjab': Aima Baig receives honorary award

10:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

India's Anju receives plot, cash as gift from Pakistani businessman

02:08 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Pakistan receives $1.2bn loan from IMF: Dar

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

World's tallest dog dies at the age of 5

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: