Sharmila Faruqui receives PhD degree

Pakistani politicians have their own league when it comes to a lavish lifestyle. PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui has been known to keep it classy whenever she spends on herself. The Pakistani politician has always been making headlines whether it is her personal life or the public one.

Recently, she has achieved a significant academic milestone by being awarded a doctorate degree in Law.

Sharmila's journey towards this remarkable achievement commenced in 2018 when she embarked on her MPhil studies, a path that would ultimately lead her to the culmination of her academic endeavours. Her tireless dedication and intellectual prowess were evidenced by the submission of her thesis in 2020, marking a crucial step in her academic odyssey. The pinnacle of this journey was reached in 2023 when she was conferred with the coveted Ph.D. degree, a testament to the depth and rigour of her research and scholarship.

In celebration of this momentous accomplishment, Sharmila took to her Instagram to share the joyous news.

"Papa, I’ve done it! Today, as I hold my PhD with pride, it is none other than you who I owe this too.. Through thick n thin, it was always you and me ♥️ I wish all daughters have Papa’s like you who encourage their girls to fly… Till we meet again ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you Allah. A big thank you to All my friends, family & colleagues who poured in love & congratulations, Humbled, overwhelmed & indebted.. signing off.. Dr. Sharmila sahebah Faruqui.. Thank you @shahbazshaziofficial"

Many fans and celebs took to the comment section to congratulate Sharmila Faruqui. Here's what they had to say: