ICC World Cup 2023 – Free live streaming details for Pakistani cricket fans

With an exciting announcement from Daraz, Tamasha, and myco, cricket passion in Pakistan is poised to reach previously unheard-of heights this year.

These top digital media companies have joined together in an unprecedented attempt to give cricket fans in Pakistan free access to the eagerly awaited ICC World Cup 2023.

The competition, which is slated to start on October 5 and end on November 19, promises to be an exciting cricketing event. Thanks to this collaboration, World Cup fans in Pakistan can now watch every second of the tournament for free through live and exclusive streaming.

As spectators find it more and more difficult to remain glued to their TV screens for up to 9 hours, especially during office hours and long commutes, digital streaming is now emerging as the top media channel for cricket consuming in Pakistan, especially for ODIs. Due to the fact that 60% of live sporting events are now watched on mobile devices, advertisers are now shifting their ad spending to digital streaming.

Since 2021, Daraz has been broadcasting the World Cup. Daraz and Tamasha teamed in 2022, and in 2023 consumers have a distinctive and interesting range of alternatives for watching the World Cup on Daraz, Tamasha, and a newcomer in Pakistan, myco, which is watch&earn platform.