Screenwriter Asma Nabeel loses battle to cancer

11:59 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Famous Pakistani screenwriter, producer and poet Asma Nabeel passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

The Khaani writer lost her battle to cancer after a prolonged illness in Karachi.

“With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” a post on Asma’s Facebook account read.

Asma’s prominent drama serials include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa along with various others.

A number of showbiz stars expressed their grief over the death of Asma.

Senior actor Adnan Siddiqui said, “Asma Nabeel, you warrior! Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

“Inna lillahe waina elahe rajaoon, its really heartbreaking to know that she is no more with us Broken heart… asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen,” Aijaz Aslam wrote.

Feroze Khan tweeted, “Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there. May her soul rest in peace.”

Calling the famed producer a brave warrior, Samina Peerzada said, “Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul.”

11:59 AM | 2 Jul, 2021

