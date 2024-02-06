PTI again moves Supreme Court in last minute attempt to get 'bat' for Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition in Supreme Court against the court's previous ruling taking back 'bat' symbol from the former ruling party.
Despite having no chance to win, Imran Khan's party has not given up its belief that it can win upcomig polls. The party is aiming to overcome the apex court ruling with last minute review appeal.
PTI was stripped of its iconic electoral symbol, cricket bat, and its candidates are now forced to run as independents and on Tuesday, the party's legal eagles filed petition, and named ECP as party.
The PTI legal team including Barrister Ali Zafar and Hamid Khan maintained that intra-party elections were conducted as per the party's constitution and the electoral watchdog ECP had no powers to review it.
In its petition, PTI seeks a reversal of restoration of the Peshawar High Court's verdict that allowed them to enter polls with bat symbol. It cites irregularities in legal proceedings and unfair treatment by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
PTI blamed ECP of excluding them from general elections through different means. It further mentioend day light abductions and attempts to snatch nomination papers.
The party called for level playing field, urging court to hold the commission accountable for its actions.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
