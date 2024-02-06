USD to PKR: Dollar hits reverse gear against Pakistani rupee in interbank 

KARACHI – High-flying dollar hits reverse gear against the Pakistani rupee as local currency continues its recovery against the greenback in inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, US dollar moved down by Rs0.20 in the interbank market, per rates by money exchangers.
With latest change, PKR was being traded at Rs279.20 in the early morning trade as market opened after long weekend.
Last week, US dollar hovered at Rs279.41 in the interbank market.
Ahead of polls, experts emphasised that economic performance in the third quarter would shape the outlook for the final quarter and the entire fiscal year, expressing concern that the inflow of dollars fell short of market expectations.
Topline Securities reported a significant recovery in business confidence, rising to 54.5 in January 2024 from a recent low of 39.2 in September 2023.
The surge indicates an improvement in economic conditions, stability of the rupee against the US dollar, anticipation of declining inflation, and expectations of an interest rate reversal.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
