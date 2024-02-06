Search

BusinessPakistan

USD to PKR: Dollar hits reverse gear against Pakistani rupee in interbank 

Web Desk
02:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
USD to PKR: Dollar hits reverse gear against Pakistani rupee in interbank 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – High-flying dollar hits reverse gear against the Pakistani rupee as local currency continues its recovery against the greenback in inter-bank market.

USD to PKR

On Tuesday, US dollar moved down by Rs0.20 in the interbank market, per rates by money exchangers.

With latest change, PKR was being traded at Rs279.20 in the early morning trade as market opened after long weekend.

Last week, US dollar hovered at Rs279.41 in the interbank market. 

Ahead of polls, experts emphasised that economic performance in the third quarter would shape the outlook for the final quarter and the entire fiscal year, expressing concern that the inflow of dollars fell short of market expectations.

Topline Securities reported a significant recovery in business confidence, rising to 54.5 in January 2024 from a recent low of 39.2 in September 2023.

The surge indicates an improvement in economic conditions, stability of the rupee against the US dollar, anticipation of declining inflation, and expectations of an interest rate reversal.

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:04 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistani forces eliminate terrorist ring leader, his aide in ...

07:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistani police find American traveler's ring worth a million

06:57 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI to move IHC against verdict in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi’s ...

11:58 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

UAE Dirham rises against Pakistani rupee - AED to PKR rate – 3 Feb ...

01:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran ...

12:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Rupee gains marginal increase against US dollar in intra-day trade 

Most viewed

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

05:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's mesmerizing Mayun ceremony

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: