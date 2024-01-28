Nawaz Sharif comes under fire for referring KP people as 'fools'

Politicians often use fiery speeches to impassion and motivate their voters, and even commit blunders and the latest member to join the list is PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif who refered Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa residents as fools for picking his rival Imran Khan.

Sharif, 74, in his recent speech said people in KP can be easily foole, and called PTI a disease that came from there.

The country's three-time prime minister said KP public should be aware of what kind of man they gave a chance to while referring to PTI founder Imran Khan. He said PTI should not have been allowed to come to power.

As the speech of the seasoned politician went viral, it garnered a strong reaction from KP residents. Amid the outrage, Awami National Party hits back at Nawaz, demanding apology over his remarks referring to northwestern people as 'fools'.

پی ٹی آئی بیماری ہےتو یہ بیماری لاہور سےپھیلی ہے۔عمران خان کا تعلق لاہور سےہے۔ پارٹی وہاں بنی۔جنرل ضیا نے انہیں وزارت اورنواز شریف نےاپنی پارٹی میں شمولیت کی پیشکش کی۔جنرل حمید گل نےانہیں سیاست کاراستہ دکھایا۔جنرل پاشا،جنرل ظہیرالاسلام،جنرل باجوہ اورجنرل فیض کا تعلق پنجاب سےتھا۔ https://t.co/QIi8CYjefD — Saleem Safi (@SaleemKhanSafi) January 27, 2024

In a social media post, ANP spokesperson Samar Bilour said such language does not suit Sharif who remained country's PM thrice.

On what grounds are these people [PML-N] leaders seeking votes from people? she questioned.

Bolour was of the view that individual who holds Punjab domicile are regarded more as compared to KP residents but, said the leaders of KP are still present.