Nawaz Sharif comes under fire for referring KP people as 'fools'

Politicians often use fiery speeches to impassion and motivate their voters, and even commit blunders and the latest member to join the list is PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif who refered Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa residents as fools for picking his rival Imran Khan.
Sharif, 74, in his recent speech said people in KP can be easily foole, and called PTI a disease that came from there.
The country's three-time prime minister said KP public should be aware of what kind of man they gave a chance to while referring to PTI founder Imran Khan. He said PTI should not have been allowed to come to power.
As the speech of the seasoned politician went viral, it garnered a strong reaction from KP residents. Amid the outrage, Awami National Party hits back at Nawaz, demanding apology over his remarks referring to northwestern people as 'fools'.
پی ٹی آئی بیماری ہےتو یہ بیماری لاہور سےپھیلی ہے۔عمران خان کا تعلق لاہور سےہے۔ پارٹی وہاں بنی۔جنرل ضیا نے انہیں وزارت اورنواز شریف نےاپنی پارٹی میں شمولیت کی پیشکش کی۔جنرل حمید گل نےانہیں سیاست کاراستہ دکھایا۔جنرل پاشا،جنرل ظہیرالاسلام،جنرل باجوہ اورجنرل فیض کا تعلق پنجاب سےتھا۔ https://t.co/QIi8CYjefD— Saleem Safi (@SaleemKhanSafi) January 27, 2024
In a social media post, ANP spokesperson Samar Bilour said such language does not suit Sharif who remained country's PM thrice.
On what grounds are these people [PML-N] leaders seeking votes from people? she questioned.
Bolour was of the view that individual who holds Punjab domicile are regarded more as compared to KP residents but, said the leaders of KP are still present.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
