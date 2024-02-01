Tourists barred from entering jam-packed Murree amid heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s favorite hill station Murree temporarily stopped the entry of more tourists after the hill station saw heavy snowfall and road closure.

During the recent spell of snow, Murree and Galyat region experienced an overwhelming influx of visitors, resulting in severe traffic congestion. The mountain resort city, located in the Galyat region came to a standstill as thousands flocked to the area to enjoy snowfall.

Administration reported huge traffic flow, with thousands of vehicles entering as Muree and other regions are covered under heavy snow. Heavy snowfall in popular tourist destinations left visitors stranded, as the hill station received more than 10 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Amid extensive traffic jams, vehicles failed to move on slippery roads, causing stretched queues of vehicles on Murree Expressway. Highway Authority and local administration are struggling to clear the roads of snow.

Amid the record tourist entry, hotel rates skyrocketed, with people struggling to get rooms in economic prices.

Tourists have been warned to be careful as landslides due to downpours and snowfall have been feared in the upper parts.

Met Office said snowfall is likely to continue in upper parts intermittently while Kashmir and GB are also expected to receive thundershowers and snowfall. Heavy rain/snowfall is also expected at a few places during this time on Thursday.