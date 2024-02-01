Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s economic revival

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail since August last year, but the incarcerated leader is having no chance to contest upcoming as he has been sentenced to 14 years in a graft case besides having another sentence for leaking state secrets.

As the 71-year-old’s troubles are far from over, he remains the country’s most popular politician in recent times despite failing to deliver what he promised before coming to power.

Around a week before the country’s next elections, Bloomberg survey said jailed politician is the top pick of Pakistani finance experts to manage the country’s ailing economy.

The survey said Imran Khan ranked highest by at least twelve economists and economic pioneers from some of the nation’s biggest brokerages, who acknowledge his skyrocketing popularity which will help push through market-focused reforms.

The survey shows Nawaz Sharif as runner-up, with respondents mentioning his experience in government while PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto was named third.

It further said PML-N supremo Sharif amassed huge support from voters since he returned to homeland after ending self-imposed exile.

Earlier, a different survey shared by Bloomberg suggested that Pakistan is expected to require another loan from IMF to pass on difficult days.

The country of 240 million secured a last-minute $3-billion nine-month SBA with the US based lender. Islamabad received two tranches from IMF, and is expected to receive another tranche of $1.1 billion.