Search

BusinessPakistan

Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s economic revival

Web Desk
10:08 AM | 1 Feb, 2024
Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s economic revival

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail since August last year, but the incarcerated leader is having no chance to contest upcoming as he has been sentenced to 14 years in a graft case besides having another sentence for leaking state secrets.

As the 71-year-old’s troubles are far from over, he remains the country’s most popular politician in recent times despite failing to deliver what he promised before coming to power.

Around a week before the country’s next elections, Bloomberg survey said jailed politician is the top pick of Pakistani finance experts to manage the country’s ailing economy.

The survey said Imran Khan ranked highest by at least twelve economists and economic pioneers from some of the nation’s biggest brokerages, who acknowledge his skyrocketing popularity which will help push through market-focused reforms.

The survey shows Nawaz Sharif as runner-up, with respondents mentioning his experience in government while PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto was named third.

It further said PML-N supremo Sharif amassed huge support from voters since he returned to homeland after ending self-imposed exile.

Earlier, a different survey shared by Bloomberg suggested that Pakistan is expected to require another loan from IMF to pass on difficult days.

The country of 240 million secured a last-minute $3-billion nine-month SBA with the US based lender. Islamabad received two tranches from IMF, and is expected to receive another tranche of $1.1 billion.

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:25 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb ...

05:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan sold NA-56 ticket for 30 million: Sheikh Rashid (VIDEO)

05:03 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in ...

03:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran ...

01:36 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan moves SC against rejection of nomination papers

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

Most viewed

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:08 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s economic revival

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: