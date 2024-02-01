US condemns attack on PTI’s election rally in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States (US) has denounced an attack on an election rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sibi a city in southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.
A bomb blast killed four people and injured several others as the former prime minister Imran Khan’s party held a rally on a busy road in the city.
The attack was one of several violent incidents witnessed by Pakistan in recent weeks, with election campaign going on in full swing as general elections are scheduled for February 8.
In a press briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller extended deepest sympathies to those affected by the attack on the PTI party rally in Pakistan.
“We believe in the resilience of the Pakistani people and their ability to recover. This attack is one of many we have seen in the last month against multiple parties across Pakistan. The election commission itself has come under attack in several places,” he said.
“We strongly condemn any violence which undermines the electoral process. The Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear or – of reprisal or violence, and we remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region,” Miller added.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
