US condemns attack on PTI’s election rally in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States (US) has denounced an attack on an election rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sibi a city in southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

A bomb blast killed four people and injured several others as the former prime minister Imran Khan’s party held a rally on a busy road in the city.

The attack was one of several violent incidents witnessed by Pakistan in recent weeks, with election campaign going on in full swing as general elections are scheduled for February 8.

In a press briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller extended deepest sympathies to those affected by the attack on the PTI party rally in Pakistan.

“We believe in the resilience of the Pakistani people and their ability to recover. This attack is one of many we have seen in the last month against multiple parties across Pakistan. The election commission itself has come under attack in several places,” he said.

“We strongly condemn any violence which undermines the electoral process. The Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear or – of reprisal or violence, and we remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region,” Miller added.

