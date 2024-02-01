LHC rejects Parvez Elahi's plea to change donkey cart as electoral symbol

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition to change his election symbol ‘donkey cart’ with ‘peacock’ for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The high court bench led by Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had allotted him the election symbol.

Former chief minister Punjab had moved the LHC, challenging the election symbol assigned to him to contest the upcoming polls. He had requested the court to allot him 'peacock' as a election sybmol.

The court ruled that the ECP's decision to assign the 'donkey cart' symbol to Pervaiz Elahi would stand.

Last week, the Supreme Court had allowed Elahi to contest the elections. It granted appeals filed by PTI candidates Umer Aslam, Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, and Elahi against the decisions of returning officers to reject their nomination papers from various constituencies.

Elahi has been permitted to contest the general election from the PP-32 constituency in Gujarat district.