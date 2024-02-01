LHC rejects Parvez Elahi's plea to change donkey cart as electoral symbol

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition to change his election symbol ‘donkey cart’ with ‘peacock’ for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.
The high court bench led by Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had allotted him the election symbol.
Former chief minister Punjab had moved the LHC, challenging the election symbol assigned to him to contest the upcoming polls. He had requested the court to allot him 'peacock' as a election sybmol.
The court ruled that the ECP's decision to assign the 'donkey cart' symbol to Pervaiz Elahi would stand.
Last week, the Supreme Court had allowed Elahi to contest the elections. It granted appeals filed by PTI candidates Umer Aslam, Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, and Elahi against the decisions of returning officers to reject their nomination papers from various constituencies.
Elahi has been permitted to contest the general election from the PP-32 constituency in Gujarat district.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
