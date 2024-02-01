Sindh announces elections holidays for schools

KARACHI – All public and private educational institutions will remain closed from February 5 to 9 across Sindh on account of Kashmir Day and general elections 2024.

There will be a public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day while the provincial education department said that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from Feb 5 to 9 due to upcoming elections scheduled for Feb 8.

It said that the summary has been sent to the chief minister, adding that a notification will be issued after his approval.

A day earlier, the Punjab government announced the closure of educational institutions from Feb 6 to 9 across the province in view of general elections.