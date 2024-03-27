Fly Jinnah’s 2nd flight between Lahore and Sharjah takes off

LAHORE – Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's budget airline, celebrated the inaugural flight of its second international route on Wednesday, connecting Lahore with Sharjah, UAE.
The carrier marked the commencement of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at Lahore International Airport, followed by a planned inaugural program for guests in Sharjah, as per a news release.
In reference to the launch of the second international route, Fly Jinnah's spokesperson stated, "Just a month after initiating our international operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, today we celebrate the launch of our second international route to the UAE, connecting Lahore with Sharjah. This step not only underscores the significance of enhancing air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE but also underscores our dedication to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value-driven air travel, both domestically and internationally."
Fly Jinnah remains committed to providing convenient and economical service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly introduced international destination of Sharjah in the UAE.
Moreover, the aircraft is equipped with "SkyTime," a complimentary in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a diverse selection of entertainment directly to their personal devices.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
