Fly Jinnah’s 2nd flight between Lahore and Sharjah takes off

LAHORE – Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's budget airline, celebrated the inaugural flight of its second international route on Wednesday, connecting Lahore with Sharjah, UAE.

The carrier marked the commencement of its new route with a pre-departure inaugural ceremony at Lahore International Airport, followed by a planned inaugural program for guests in Sharjah, as per a news release.

In reference to the launch of the second international route, Fly Jinnah's spokesperson stated, "Just a month after initiating our international operations with the inaugural flight from the capital city Islamabad, today we celebrate the launch of our second international route to the UAE, connecting Lahore with Sharjah. This step not only underscores the significance of enhancing air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE but also underscores our dedication to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value-driven air travel, both domestically and internationally."

Fly Jinnah remains committed to providing convenient and economical service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly introduced international destination of Sharjah in the UAE.

Moreover, the aircraft is equipped with "SkyTime," a complimentary in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a diverse selection of entertainment directly to their personal devices.