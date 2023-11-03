  

Search

Immigration

EU assures Turkey of resolving Schengen visa dispute

Web Desk
12:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
EU assures Turkey of resolving Schengen visa dispute

ANKARA - Turkey's Trade Minister, Ömer Bolat, announced that the European Union has provided assurances that it will streamline the issuance of Schengen visas.

The visa has been a longstanding concern for Ankara but the minister highlighted that four productive discussions with EU officials have been held since he assumed office in June.

During these negotiations, Ankara conveyed its visa-related concerns at the highest level and received a commitment to initiate the process of visa facilitation, Daily Sabah reported.

The issue of lengthy processing times and increased rejection rates of Turkish visa applications to Schengen countries has been a point of contention, with Ankara viewing it as political maneuvering and a pressure tactic.

Although Turkey's EU accession process has faced obstacles, economic and defense cooperation with the EU remains significant.

Turkey stands as the sole non-EU nation in a customs union with the bloc, a pact that took effect in 1995, primarily covering industrial goods and processed agricultural items.

There's been a persistent push from the European Commission, the EU's executive body, to amend this agreement, yet no considerable progress has been made.

The trade volume between the EU and Turkey has been rising constantly over the years. Turkey was granted the EU candidate status in 1999 but negotiations didn't begin until 2005, marking a notably protracted process compared to other candidates.

 All eyes are now on the forthcoming European Commission enlargement report, anticipated to showcase Turkey's positive strides in foreign policy, economic ties, and collaboration with the EU.

The political observers are eyeing a mid-December meeting in which EU member state leaders will gather in Brussels to determine the future of relations with Turkey, guided by a roadmap crafted by the commission.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Pakistanis can obtain e-visa for Turkey: Check eligibility, fee and ...

03:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

No fee for children with this UAE's family group visa: Details inside ...

04:23 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Kyrgyzstan announces visa free travel for Saudi Arabia: Details ...

03:56 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Oman confirms suspension of visa for citizens from Bangladesh

11:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Kenya abolishes visa requirements for citizens from this continent

10:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Govt makes visa compulsory for truckers entering Pakistan from ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

LHC orders closure of smoke-emitting factories across Punjab

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips further against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 755.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.07 918.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.94 59.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.96 165.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.05 25.35
Omani Riyal OMR 730.39 738.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.06 25.36
Swiss Franc CHF 308.9 311.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: