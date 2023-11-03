EU assures Turkey of resolving Schengen visa dispute

ANKARA - Turkey's Trade Minister, Ömer Bolat, announced that the European Union has provided assurances that it will streamline the issuance of Schengen visas.
The visa has been a longstanding concern for Ankara but the minister highlighted that four productive discussions with EU officials have been held since he assumed office in June.
During these negotiations, Ankara conveyed its visa-related concerns at the highest level and received a commitment to initiate the process of visa facilitation, Daily Sabah reported.
The issue of lengthy processing times and increased rejection rates of Turkish visa applications to Schengen countries has been a point of contention, with Ankara viewing it as political maneuvering and a pressure tactic.
Although Turkey's EU accession process has faced obstacles, economic and defense cooperation with the EU remains significant.
Turkey stands as the sole non-EU nation in a customs union with the bloc, a pact that took effect in 1995, primarily covering industrial goods and processed agricultural items.
There's been a persistent push from the European Commission, the EU's executive body, to amend this agreement, yet no considerable progress has been made.
The trade volume between the EU and Turkey has been rising constantly over the years. Turkey was granted the EU candidate status in 1999 but negotiations didn't begin until 2005, marking a notably protracted process compared to other candidates.
All eyes are now on the forthcoming European Commission enlargement report, anticipated to showcase Turkey's positive strides in foreign policy, economic ties, and collaboration with the EU.
The political observers are eyeing a mid-December meeting in which EU member state leaders will gather in Brussels to determine the future of relations with Turkey, guided by a roadmap crafted by the commission.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
