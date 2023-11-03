PSX soars to all-time high, crosses 53000 barrier

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached an unprecedented milestone on Friday, surging over 400 points and surpassing the 53,000-point mark. The primary drivers behind this remarkable achievement include the optimistic outlook for a successful International Monetary Fund (IMF) review.
As of the latest data, the market currently stands at 53,111.30 points, marking a gain of 454.54 points, or 0.86%. This historic moment represents the first instance of the KSE-100 index crossing the 53,000 threshold.
Arif Habib Limited shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the market’s performance has reached extraordinary heights, surpassing previous records and ushering in a new era of financial excellence.
"PSX Market Soars to All Time Highs", Igniting Frenzy!
The market, for the very first time in its history, has achieved a remarkable milestone by soaring to unprecedented all-time high levels, surging past previous records and setting a new era of financial excellence.… pic.twitter.com/uO8cCwjLVl
According to capital market expert Saad Ali, the market’s momentum can be attributed to diminishing political risks, positive macroeconomic indicators, the anticipation of a favorable IMF review, and expectations of imminent interest rate reductions. Despite these positive factors, he notes that the market’s valuation remains relatively low, with a forward earnings multiple of only 4x, considering historical standards.
Samiullah Tariq, Pakistan-Kuwait Head of Research, explained that robust earnings, the outlook for a successful IMF review, and the prospect of declining interest rates in the future are key factors propelling the market’s growth.
Back in October, the KSE-100 index had already been recognized as the world’s third best-performing market, achieving a six-year high at 51,920 points.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
