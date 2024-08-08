Militant leader involved in Chinese workers' killing in Pakistan arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh announced the arrest of a local militant leader on Thursday. The militant, identified as Muhammad Hanif, was involved in violent activities targeting paramilitary personnel, Chinese workers, and a prominent religio-political party in the country.
Hanif, a member of the banned separatist group Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), was apprehended in the Shaheed Benazirabad district (formerly Nawabshah). The arrest also led to the seizure of a significant quantity of explosives and detonators, according to an official statement.
The SRA is notorious for its violent campaign promoting Sindhi independence, including attacks on law enforcement and government entities. The group has also carried out attacks on Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, reflecting its opposition to foreign investment in the region.
According to the CTD's statement, "The suspect was found in possession of 460 grams of explosive material, one hand grenade, and seven detonators, along with a battery and adapter."
The statement further revealed that Hanif was planning to carry out an explosion on a train traveling from Sindh to Punjab to incite terror. He was apprehended during an intelligence-based operation, thanks to timely information from sensitive agencies, before he could execute his plan.
The CTD also disclosed a list of militant activities that Hanif allegedly confessed to during his interrogation. This includes two attacks in 2019 on Rangers in Sindh, which resulted in the deaths of six paramilitary personnel.
In 2020, Hanif reportedly attempted to detonate a vehicle carrying Chinese workers using a magnetic explosive device, though the plan was unsuccessful. The same year, he opened fire on Chinese nationals in Karachi, injuring one.
The CTD's statement also indicated that Hanif targeted a Jamaat-e-Islami rally in 2020, leading to six deaths and 20 injuries.
Hanif admitted to receiving militant training in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he traveled twice to learn how to use various weapons and create improvised explosive devices.
Charges have been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.