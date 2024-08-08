Militant leader involved in Chinese workers' killing in Pakistan arrested

Search

08:57 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
Source: File photo

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh announced the arrest of a local militant leader on Thursday. The militant, identified as Muhammad Hanif, was involved in violent activities targeting paramilitary personnel, Chinese workers, and a prominent religio-political party in the country.

Hanif, a member of the banned separatist group Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), was apprehended in the Shaheed Benazirabad district (formerly Nawabshah). The arrest also led to the seizure of a significant quantity of explosives and detonators, according to an official statement.

The SRA is notorious for its violent campaign promoting Sindhi independence, including attacks on law enforcement and government entities. The group has also carried out attacks on Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, reflecting its opposition to foreign investment in the region.

According to the CTD's statement, "The suspect was found in possession of 460 grams of explosive material, one hand grenade, and seven detonators, along with a battery and adapter."

The statement further revealed that Hanif was planning to carry out an explosion on a train traveling from Sindh to Punjab to incite terror. He was apprehended during an intelligence-based operation, thanks to timely information from sensitive agencies, before he could execute his plan.

The CTD also disclosed a list of militant activities that Hanif allegedly confessed to during his interrogation. This includes two attacks in 2019 on Rangers in Sindh, which resulted in the deaths of six paramilitary personnel.

In 2020, Hanif reportedly attempted to detonate a vehicle carrying Chinese workers using a magnetic explosive device, though the plan was unsuccessful. The same year, he opened fire on Chinese nationals in Karachi, injuring one.

The CTD's statement also indicated that Hanif targeted a Jamaat-e-Islami rally in 2020, leading to six deaths and 20 injuries.

Hanif admitted to receiving militant training in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he traveled twice to learn how to use various weapons and create improvised explosive devices.

Charges have been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Advertisement

