Meet Amna Baloch, Pakistan's 'upcoming foreign secretary'

Significant appointments are anticipated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the positions of Foreign Secretary and Foreign Office Spokesperson.
According to reports, Amna Baloch, a Grade 22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, is slated to be appointed as the new Foreign Secretary, succeeding Dr. Syrus Sajjad Qazi, who is set to retire.
Baloch is expected to assume her duties on September 11. Notably, she will be the second woman federal secretary appointed by the government within a month, following the appointment of Ambreen Jan as Information and Broadcasting Secretary.
Meanwhile, Dr. Qazi is reportedly being considered for an ambassadorial role in a key country after his retirement.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, currently serving as the Foreign Office spokesperson, is expected to be appointed as Pakistan's Ambassador to France, replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, according to sources. However, her successor as spokesperson has not yet been announced.
Ahmad, on the other hand, has been designated as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, succeeding veteran diplomat Munir Akram.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is also serving as Additional Foreign Secretary (Strategic Communications Division and Public Diplomacy) at the Foreign Office. She has previously served as Ambassador to South Korea and as Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China before her current posting at the headquarters.
Earlier today, reports said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved these appointments based on recommendations from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also acting as the Foreign Minister.
The prime minister has also approved changes to Pakistan’s diplomatic envoys in various capitals, including Paris, Ottawa, Pretoria, Brunei, and Kuwait.
Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as High Commissioner to Canada, replacing Zaheer Aslam Janjua, who is retiring after completing his service.
Janbaz Khan has been appointed as Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, succeeding retired Major General Farhat Abbas Sani. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Syed Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has been appointed as Ambassador to Belgium, where he will also serve as the envoy to the European Union (EU).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
