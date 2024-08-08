Pakistani footballer acquired by Swedish league

Pakistani footballer Abdullah Iqbal is set to join the Swedish top-tier team Mjällby AIF, after the club secured his transfer from Denmark's B93 for a fee of €200,000.

An official announcement about Iqbal's transfer, marking a significant milestone in his career, is expected later this week. The defender has earned 14 international caps for Pakistan and has displayed strong leadership, having captained the national team in two international matches.

Mjällby AIF, Iqbal's new club, has a rich history and has been home to notable Swedish players such as Christian Wilhelmsson and Mattias Asper. Founded in 1939, the club boasts a turnover of approximately SEK 50 million (Swedish Krona), according to its website.

With around 1,100 members in the association, Mjällby AIF fielded the youngest team in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top football league, in 2022. Four of its players have advanced to the U-21 national team.