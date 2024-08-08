Pakistani footballer acquired by Swedish league

Pakistani footballer Abdullah Iqbal is set to join the Swedish top-tier team Mjällby AIF, after the club secured his transfer from Denmark's B93 for a fee of €200,000.
An official announcement about Iqbal's transfer, marking a significant milestone in his career, is expected later this week. The defender has earned 14 international caps for Pakistan and has displayed strong leadership, having captained the national team in two international matches.
Mjällby AIF, Iqbal's new club, has a rich history and has been home to notable Swedish players such as Christian Wilhelmsson and Mattias Asper. Founded in 1939, the club boasts a turnover of approximately SEK 50 million (Swedish Krona), according to its website.
With around 1,100 members in the association, Mjällby AIF fielded the youngest team in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top football league, in 2022. Four of its players have advanced to the U-21 national team.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
