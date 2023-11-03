  

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

02:26 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Afghanistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

LUCKNOW – Netherlands take on Afghanistan in ICC World Cup match today at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Both the teams can still qualify for the semis of the mega event. They stunned the top teams of the World Cup.

Another win for Afghanistan would have them draw level on eight points with both Australia and New Zealand in third and fourth-place, and firmly in the mix for a spot in the knockout stages.

With only two wins so far, Netherlands have a trickier path to the semi-finals but could give their chances a huge boost with two points from this crunch clash.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

Afghanistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-03/afghanistan-vs-netherlands-live-streaming-world-cup-2023-1699003419-2713.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Nov-2023/world-cup-2023-afghanistan-and-netherlands-eye-semi-final-surge-today

03:24 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

New Delhi ranks world’s most polluted city as haze, smog envelop city

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips further against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 755.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.07 918.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.94 59.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.96 165.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.05 25.35
Omani Riyal OMR 730.39 738.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.06 25.36
Swiss Franc CHF 308.9 311.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418

