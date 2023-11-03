Afghanistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

LUCKNOW – Netherlands take on Afghanistan in ICC World Cup match today at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Both the teams can still qualify for the semis of the mega event. They stunned the top teams of the World Cup.

Another win for Afghanistan would have them draw level on eight points with both Australia and New Zealand in third and fourth-place, and firmly in the mix for a spot in the knockout stages.

With only two wins so far, Netherlands have a trickier path to the semi-finals but could give their chances a huge boost with two points from this crunch clash.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Afghanistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

