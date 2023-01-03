Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel briefly hacked

LAHORE – The official YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket Board appears to have been briefly compromised on early Tuesday.

The cricket board officials revealed that the hackers have changed the logo of the YouTube channel.

The screenshots shared on Twitter, and other social media platforms show hackers renamed the official channel of PCB. More than 5000 videos shared by the PCB were also turned private in the latest attack.

It was reported that PCB’s team approached YouTube management to sort out the issue.

Hours after the incident, the channel with more than 4.4 million subscribers, was recovered and is fully operational with all the original content available on video streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, no hacker has taken responsibility for the latest cyber-attack.