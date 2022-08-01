Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Instagram account 'hacked'

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s official Instagram account got apparently hacked today.

The breach came to light when a spam post regarding American billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency was shared from the PTI chief’s Instagram handle.

"Thanks to Elon Musk for 3 BTC. Go to the site and get money," the spam post reads which seemingly lauded SpaceX founder for 'donating' three bitcoins.

The post was also shared as a story which has now been removed.

The screengrab of Musk’s tweet was fake as the world's richest man did not share this on his official handle.

The PTI spokesperson has not yet commented on the matter; however, the incident went viral as Imran Khan amassed more than 7 million followers, mostly youth.

PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked 10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account has been hacked, ...

The event is reportedly the second such incident in a short time as the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked last week.