PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account has been hacked, confirmed PTI on Wednesday.
The Imran Khan-led party confirmed the development through its official Twitter account, stating that efforts are being made to restore the account.
“PTI Secretary General Asad Umar’s account has been hacked. Please report any uncharacteristic tweets to Twitter. We are working with Twitter to get access back,” it said.
Earlier this year, former PTI minister Hammad Azhar’s Twitter and Apple accounts were hacked. He managed to recover his Twitter account.
Sensitive data of Pakistan's Finance ministry ... 10:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance and Revenue revealed that its official data pertaining to email communication ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Noor Bukhari slams Humayun Saeed over age and ‘romantic hero’ ...10:11 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan rejects India’s fallacious assertion on CPEC09:02 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:33 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- Bilal Lashari announces release date of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'07:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Titanic actor dies of cancer-related illness07:20 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022