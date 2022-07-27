PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
PTI leader Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
Source: Asad Umar (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account has been hacked, confirmed PTI on Wednesday.

The Imran Khan-led party confirmed the development through its official Twitter account, stating that efforts are being made to restore the account.

 “PTI Secretary General Asad Umar’s account has been hacked. Please report any uncharacteristic tweets to Twitter. We are working with Twitter to get access back,” it said.

Earlier this year, former PTI minister Hammad Azhar’s Twitter and Apple accounts were hacked. He managed to recover his Twitter account.

