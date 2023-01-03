Six of a family including children killed in Bajaur roof collapse

DIAMER – At least six people of a family including five children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed in Bajaur– a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least five children and one adult died on the spot while other members suffered injuries when the roof of the house collapsed in Bajaur’s Khar area during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Rescue officials told local media that the incident occurred near the Eidgah Masjid area in Khar, Bajaur, and the house belonged to labor.

The rescue teams rushed the injured to District Headquarters hospital Khar, Bajaur while teams with the help of area residents retrieved bodies from the rubble.

More to follow…