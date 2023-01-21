Dubai Capitals launches official anthem for the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20

It is written and composed by Urban R&B singer Sid K
DUBAI – The Dubai Capitals launched its official anthem for the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20 on Friday.
The anthem, which reflects the rich culture and the royalty of the city of Dubai, has been written and composed by the award-winning Urban R&B singer and songwriter Sid K.
With Arabic percussions blending in perfectly with the hip hop beats, the Dubai Capitals anthem will certainly have the fans grooving to its tune and chanting its hook line 'This is Dubai Capitals' every time the franchise is in action at the stadium during the DP World ILT20.
Speaking about the launch of the Dubai Capitals official anthem, Dubai Capitals said, "We are absolutely delighted to launch the Dubai Capitals anthem. It was important for us to stamp our identity every time we played a game in the DP World ILT20 and the anthem will certainly allow us to do that. Sid K has produced a very catchy anthem and we hope that the fans love it as much as we do."
The Dubai Capitals are currently in the fourth position with two points from three games in the DP World ILT20.
DUBAI CAPITALS
Dubai Capitals, owned by GMR Sports, is one of the six teams that will feature in the inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20). Along with Dubai Capitals, GMR Sports own India Capitals, a franchise Cricket team in the Legends League Cricket, U.P. Yoddhas, a franchise team representing the state of U.P. in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Telugu Yoddhas, a franchise team representing the state of Telangana in the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. GMR Sports also co-own the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
