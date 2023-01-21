Sabeeka Imam raises temperature with new bold workout pictures

British-Pakistani diva Sabeeka Imam has been making waves in the world of modeling for a while now and continues to cement her position in the fashion vicinity.

The Sher Dil star is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with sizzling pictures and most of her posts go viral.

Lately, Sabeeka’s pictures in workout attire went viral as the starlet motivates fans to a healthy lifestyle. She can be seen donning a charcoal sports bra and yoga pants, while she covered herself with a black top.

Imam enjoys working out and is meticulous about her diet and fitness routine. Check some of her pictures.

Sabeeka was praised for her work in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.