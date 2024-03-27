Search

Lifestyle

Natasha Diddee: Famous Food blogger 'The Gutless Foodie' passes away at 50

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 27 Mar, 2024
Natasha Diddee: Famous Food blogger 'The Gutless Foodie' passes away at 50
Indian food blogger and internet sensation Natasha Diddee, who lived without stomach for decade, passed away at the age of 50.

Diddee, who amassed fans with cooking channel Gutless Foodie, passed away in western Indian state of Maharashtra. 

Natasha's husband shared the heartfelt news online with fans, expressing deep sorrow. He also decided to keep her Instagram alive as Diddee's stories inspire a lot of people and was source of inspiration for many.

She also enjoyed interacting with her followers and meeting them at various events.

Meanwhile, fans and followers paid heartfelt tributes to her extraordinary journey and courage, expressing sadness over her passing.  
 

 

11:40 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

