BISE Bahawalpur Inter Part 2 12th Class Results 2025

By News Desk
9:56 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Bahawalpur Inter Part 2 12th Class Results 2025

DERA GHAZI KHAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE)Bahawalpur has officially announced the SSC Part II (Intermediate) Results 2025 today. Thousands of students across the region are rushing to check their results after months of hard work and preparation.

Check Bise Bahawalpur Inter Results 2025

Students can immediately view their results online at the official website

For those who prefer, the official results gazette is also available for download from the board’s website or can be collected directly from the board office.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Bahwalpur Inter Gazette 2025

Gazette of Class 12 students will be available for download soon

Bahwalpur Board Inter Toppers 2025

Position Name Marks
1st Hoorim Akram 1164
2nd Abha Ijaz 1163
3rd Maleeha Khan 1162

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Girls)

Position Name Marks
1st Hoorim Akram 1164
2nd Abha Ijaz 1163
3rd Ameena Fatima
3rd Amara Munir

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Boys)

Position Name Marks
1st Muhammad Moavia 1150
2nd Muhammad Abdur Rafi 1149
3rd Muhammad Abdullah Zia 1146
3rd Muhammad Usman 1146

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Girls)

Position Name Marks
1st Maleeha Khan 1162
2nd Zoha Ahsan 1160

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Boys)

Position Name Marks
1st Muhammad Musab 1152
2nd Muhammad Faizan 1150

General Science (Girls)

Position Name Marks
1st Fatima Asif 1142
2nd Izzah Noor
3rd Ariba Ghous

General Science (Boys)

Position Name Marks
1st Abdul Rehman 1142
2nd Muhammad Abdullah
3rd Ibrahim

Humanities (Girls)

Position Name Marks
1st Aimen Jafar 1117
2nd Zunaira Siddique
3rd Nimra Shaukat
3rd Nimra

Humanities (Boys)

Position Name Marks
1st Syed Umair Iqbal 1048
2nd Usman Ali
3rd Salman Iqbal
News Desk

