Bise Bahawalpur Inter Part 2 12th Class Results 2025

DERA GHAZI KHAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE)Bahawalpur has officially announced the SSC Part II (Intermediate) Results 2025 today. Thousands of students across the region are rushing to check their results after months of hard work and preparation.

Check Bise Bahawalpur Inter Results 2025

Students can immediately view their results online at the official website

For those who prefer, the official results gazette is also available for download from the board’s website or can be collected directly from the board office.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298 BISE Bahwalpur Inter Gazette 2025 Gazette of Class 12 students will be available for download soon

Bahwalpur Board Inter Toppers 2025

Position Name Marks 1st Hoorim Akram 1164 2nd Abha Ijaz 1163 3rd Maleeha Khan 1162

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Hoorim Akram 1164 2nd Abha Ijaz 1163 3rd Ameena Fatima — 3rd Amara Munir —

F.Sc Pre-Medical (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Muhammad Moavia 1150 2nd Muhammad Abdur Rafi 1149 3rd Muhammad Abdullah Zia 1146 3rd Muhammad Usman 1146

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Maleeha Khan 1162 2nd Zoha Ahsan 1160

F.Sc Pre-Engineering (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Muhammad Musab 1152 2nd Muhammad Faizan 1150

General Science (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Fatima Asif 1142 2nd Izzah Noor — 3rd Ariba Ghous —

General Science (Boys)

Position Name Marks 1st Abdul Rehman 1142 2nd Muhammad Abdullah — 3rd Ibrahim —

Humanities (Girls)

Position Name Marks 1st Aimen Jafar 1117 2nd Zunaira Siddique — 3rd Nimra Shaukat — 3rd Nimra —

Humanities (Boys)