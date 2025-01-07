Cold wave claims 13 lives in Karachi

KARACHI – At least 13 individuals have lost their lives from cold-related illnesses in the past month and a half in Karachi.

Their bodies, found at various locations, remain unidentifiable, and most of them have already been buried. Most of the deceased are said to have been habitual drug users.

Chhipa Foundation spokesperson, Chaudhry Shahid Hussain, informed said that from December 2024 until now, 43 individuals have died in Karachi due to excessive drug use, including 42 men and one woman.

He revealed that more than 13 of these deceased are likely to have died from the cold, as they were habitual drug users. These individuals had no blankets, quilts, or bedding to protect them from the cold.

They resorted to consuming excessive amounts of drugs to escape the cold and would attempt to sleep on bridges, sidewalks, or other places they believed to be safe.

Without warm clothes or bedding, even the intoxicated individuals suffer more from the cold. The combination of cold weather and drug overdose is likely the cause of their deaths.

Chhipa’s spokesperson explained that this is why unclaimed and unidentified bodies are found on the city’s sidewalks during the cold season, and the organization buries them using its resources.

He mentioned that this year, Karachi is experiencing colder weather, and hundreds of homeless people sleep on sidewalks, open spaces, and beneath bridges. Most of them lack warm clothing, bedding, and blankets.

Chaudhry Shahid Hussain appealed to philanthropists to donate blankets, quilts, and bedding to protect these homeless individuals from the cold. Chhipa is taking steps to shield them, but additional resources are needed to continue these efforts.