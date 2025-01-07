Qatar Airways shuts offices across Pakistan

LAHORE – Qatar Airways has closed its offices across the country, but flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

According to reports, Qatar Airways has closed its offices nationwide to reduce expenses, but flight operations will remain unaffected.

With the closure of Qatar Airways’ offices, services such as counter sales, administration, and finance will be shut down. Qatar Airways will now sell tickets through agents and online channels.

Direct ticket sales from Qatar Airways’ offices will also be discontinued. It was reported that administrative expenses were the reason behind the closure of the offices.