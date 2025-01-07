Net metering applications exceed Pakistan’s production capacity

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Net Metering Applications Exceed Pakistans Production Capacity

ISLAMABAD – The number of net metering applications in the country has exceeded the total production capacity, with DISCOs having 4,742 pending net metering applications.

Due to high electricity costs, consumers are increasingly turning to net metering, leading to 58,822 MW of solar net metering applications being pending.

According to NEPRA, the total electricity generation capacity in the country is currently 46,000 MW.

Documents reveal that IESCO has the highest number of pending net metering applications, with 1,363 applications for a total generation capacity of 12,276 MW.

GEPCO has 117 pending applications for 6,282 MW of net metering capacity, LESCO has 699 applications for 6,143 MW of solar net metering capacity, FESCO has 871 applications for 12,399 MW of capacity, and K-Electric has 773 applications for 10,164 MW of capacity pending.

The main reason for the delay in approving applications is the high buy-back rates of net metering.

The authority has stressed the need for a balanced revised tariff structure for better outcomes in net metering. NEPRA also suggested encouraging solar consumers rather than focusing on large solar projects.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

