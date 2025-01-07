Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Maryam announces motorcycle mini-clinics in Punjab

Cm Maryam Announces Motorcycle Mini Clinics In Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the Health Clinic Project in the province and announced the introduction of motorcycle mini-clinics.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Project in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took an oath from doctors to serve patients and announced that motorcycle mini-clinics would be introduced in Punjab.

She also announced increasing the annual fund for dialysis patients from 700,000 to 1 million rupees, a project for the delivery of insulin to the homes of top one patients across Punjab, and the launch of an organ transplant project in the province soon.

The Punjab Chief Minister ordered the establishment and activation of help desks in hospitals to guide patients and emphasized that doctors should adopt the guideline, “Saving one human life is like saving all of humanity.”

She urged doctors to ensure the proper maintenance, cleanliness, and better management of the new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, and stated that the shortage of nurses in hospitals would also be addressed. Additionally, paramedical staff on motorcycles would provide initial diagnosis and treatment.

She mentioned that telemedicine would enable paramedical staff to consult with doctors, and seeing doctors sincerely serving the public makes her heart happy.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the significant challenges, stating that while change cannot happen overnight, millions of people, including those from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Afghanistan, benefit from Punjab’s healthcare system.

She pointed out the challenges of limited resources and hospitals, adding that nearly 90% of medicines are being provided free of charge in Punjab. She condemned the attitude of spending time from 9 to 5 in hospitals and stressed the need for change.

She expressed the pain of medicines, including insulin, being stolen from hospitals, and said that officials in Chinese hospitals were shocked when they heard about the theft of medicines.

She mentioned that she had appointed officials to improve three major hospitals in Lahore, and over 7 million people have benefited from field hospitals. Elderly patients no longer need to visit hospitals as treatment is available near their homes.

The Chief Minister stated that clinics on wheels are providing treatment in neighborhoods, and she aims to provide cancer medications to at least 100,000 people for two months at home.

She highlighted that patients from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir are being treated in Punjab. A Baloch patient, receiving free medication for two months, said, “I am half Baloch and half Punjabi.”

Maryam Nawaz also announced the construction of a new hospital for cancer treatment, using Chinese methods for cancer tumor treatment. The best machinery in the world will be brought to Punjab’s hospitals.

She mentioned that 1,250 basic health centers are being constructed and renovated in Punjab, with 904 already completed. After the revamping, these hospitals will match the best in the world.

She said that doctors are the real agents of change and urged them to contribute to service. ECGs, ultrasounds, and other machines will be provided at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, along with CT scans and MRI machines for basic diagnoses.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a cold chain is being established for insulin home delivery, and the backlog of pediatric heart surgery cases is being cleared through the Children’s Heart Surgery Program. Many children, who had been waiting for heart surgery for up to three years, are now receiving treatment.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.4 280.1
EUR Euro 288.75 291.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348 351.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.2
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 38.08 38.48
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.5 905
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154.13 156.13
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.25 206.25
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search