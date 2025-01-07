19 terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in KP operations

PESHAWAR – Security forces carried out operations in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which 19 militants (Khawarij) were killed, while three Pakistani Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of gunfire.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department (ISPR), in three separate operations conducted on January 6th and 7th in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 militants were killed.

The statement mentioned that following intelligence regarding the presence of militants, security forces carried out an operation in the Matni area of Peshawar and effectively targeted the militants’ hideouts during the operation. In this operation, 8 militants were killed.

Another operation was carried out in the Bazi area of Mohmand District, where security forces, based on intelligence, exchanged fire with militants. During this operation, 8 militants were killed.

The third operation took place in Karak District, where security forces effectively targeted the militants’ location. During the exchange of fire, 3 militants were killed.

The ISPR statement also mentioned the martyrdom of three brave soldiers during intense gunfire: 38-year-old Lance Havildar Abbas Ali from Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan, 37-year-old Naik Muhammad Nazir from Skardu, 37-year-old Naik Muhammad Usman from Ghizer, and 37-year-old Naik from Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These soldiers fought with bravery and embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR emphasized that operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any militants. The Pakistani security forces remain determined to eliminate terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.