Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Policeman Robbed At Gunpoint In Karachi

KARACHI – Policemen have also become unsafe amid rising street crimes in Karachi.

According to reports, Saudabad Police have registered a case regarding the snatching of a government motorcycle and mobile phone from a Special Branch officer.

The complainant, Akbar, stated in his report to Saudabad Police that he serves as a head constable in the Intelligence Special Branch, Sub-Division Malir City Police Station.

On Monday morning, while on his way to duty from home, two individuals on an unregistered 125cc motorcycle intercepted him under the Malir City Bridge on the National Highway.

At gunpoint, they forcibly took his government-issued 125cc motorcycle and mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Saudabad Police registered the case (No. 04/2025) under Section 397 of the Pakistan Penal Code and handed the investigation over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (Landi Division).

However, there has been no trace of the stolen government motorcycle so far.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.4 280.1
EUR Euro 288.75 291.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348 351.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.2
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 38.08 38.48
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.5 905
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154.13 156.13
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.25 206.25
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search