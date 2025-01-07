Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI – Policemen have also become unsafe amid rising street crimes in Karachi.

According to reports, Saudabad Police have registered a case regarding the snatching of a government motorcycle and mobile phone from a Special Branch officer.

The complainant, Akbar, stated in his report to Saudabad Police that he serves as a head constable in the Intelligence Special Branch, Sub-Division Malir City Police Station.

On Monday morning, while on his way to duty from home, two individuals on an unregistered 125cc motorcycle intercepted him under the Malir City Bridge on the National Highway.

At gunpoint, they forcibly took his government-issued 125cc motorcycle and mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Saudabad Police registered the case (No. 04/2025) under Section 397 of the Pakistan Penal Code and handed the investigation over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (Landi Division).

However, there has been no trace of the stolen government motorcycle so far.