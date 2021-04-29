PM Imran launches two new schemes for Roshan Digital Account holders

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday will announce two new schemes for Roshan Digital Account holders.

The development was shared by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, as the PTI leader went into detail about the success of the Roshan Digital Account and its impact.

In a series of tweets, Khan wrote "Today PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis in connection with #RoshanDigitalAccount reaching a great milestone of 1 Billion Dollars." He added that the RDA was launched seven months ago, with the objective of connecting NRPs to Pakistan's Banking System completely digitally.

Adding that "Today more than 120,000 accounts have been opened from 170 countries around the world and more than 1 Billion Dollars have been received. Investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates has crossed 646 Million Dollars. Investment in Stock Exchange through RDA has crossed PKR 1.6 Billion," he stated.

He maintained, "This milestone is a testament to the faith that NRPs have in Pakistan & PM Imran Khan-led PTI Govt. To enrich the #RoshanDigitalAccount scheme further, today 2 new initiatives are being launched for RDA holders: Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat."

Senator also announced the names of the two new schemes. He said the "Roshan Apni Car" scheme will enable overseas Pakistanis to buy cars for their loved ones at very attractive rates.

"Now RDA holders can avail financing under #RoshanApniCar at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery," he wrote.

He concluded by saying that it is now possible for overseas Pakistanis to pay donations easily by going into the banks' portals and selecting the charity they want to pay and the amount.

"Under #RoshanSamaajiKhidmat, RDA holders can give donations, Zakat, etc. very conveniently, through the bank's portal by selecting the charity and paying the amount. For the first time, they will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program," he tweeted.