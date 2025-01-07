Punjab revises driving license fees for 2025: Details inside

The Punjab Traffic Police has announced the revised annual fees for car, motorcycle, and rickshaw driving licenses, effective January 2025.
The provincial traffic authority, responsible for issuing driving licenses across Punjab, emphasized the importance of possessing a valid license to avoid fines and ensure road safety. Licenses are granted to applicants who successfully clear practical and road sign tests within a specified timeframe.
Revised Annual Fees
- Motorcycle License:
- Annual Fee: Rs930
- Test Fee: Rs50
- Rickshaw License:
- Annual Fee: Rs880
- Test Fee: Rs100
- Car License:
- Annual Fee: Rs1,830
- Test Fee: Rs150
Required Documents for License Application
Applicants must provide the following:
- Copy of CNIC
- Three passport-sized photographs
- Medical certificate from an authorized practitioner
- Medical fitness certificate (for applicants aged 50 years or above)
- Application form (Form A)
- Original learner’s permit (valid for at least 42 days)
- Relevant fee payment receipt
Promoting Road Safety
The traffic department reiterated that the licensing process aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents. Citizens are advised to comply with regulations and complete the licensing procedure to avoid penalties and ensure lawful driving practices.
For more information, applicants can visit their nearest traffic police office or access online resources provided by the Punjab Traffic Police.