Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to Saudi Arabia on 90th National Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood on Wednesday extended warm greetings to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the people and government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day.

We extend our warmth to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan, the people and the government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day today. Let our strong affinities and historic bonds always underpin our abiding relations. 🇵🇰 🇸🇦 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 23, 2020

This year, Saudi Arabia marks its national day amid the coronavirus global pandemic.