Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to Saudi Arabia on 90th National Day
Web Desk
10:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to Saudi Arabia on 90th National Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood on Wednesday extended warm greetings to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the people and government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day.

"We extend our warmth to FM HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the people and the government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day today. Let our strong affinities and historic bonds always underpin our abiding relations," he said in a tweet.

This year, Saudi Arabia marks its national day amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

More From This Category
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
12:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim ...
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr